Flo Rida Gives Gold’s Gym Employees a Surprise Visit!

WAXAHACHIE -- What would you think if the Grammy-nominated star Flo Rida showed up at your workout class and busted a sweat right next to you?!

Well, that's exactly what happened to a group of trainers at a Gold's Gym in Waxahachie.

"One of the first gyms I ever went to was Gold’s Gym and to have me here and know that this location is in full support of Flo-Fit; I’m overwhelmed,” Flo Rida told NewsFix.

The best part about this, they had no idea. Their manager set the whole thing up as a surprise!

"We’re just super pumped. We're honored to have him here in Waxahachie, in our small little town and to have him show up, just to get this opportunity was a blast,” said Sandy Phillips, Gold’s Cycling Assistant Coach and GGX Instructor.

You see, health and fitness aren't new to Flo -- it's something he's always lived by.

"Looking at me, being on stage from the start of my career, you can see that that I’m all about fitness. In going out here today and working out with everyone here at the gym, I just wanted them to see how it is with me up in person, getting a chance to see that I’m really about working out."

And that's not all! He is the brand ambassador for the Celsius Energy Drink and says he now enjoys the Celsius Life!

"I never was a fan of taking anything to work out, but this right here, this product was really organic. A lot of my friends use it. You know, when I found out I was like, 'Whoa!' And you know, here I am being one of the guys who represent Celsius."

So if you're looking to change your life, what better time to start than now?