Dallas Woman Sues Uber for Crash That Paralyzed Her

DALLAS -- A Dallas woman is suing Uber after an Uptown crash left her a quadriplegic.
Sarah Milton thought she was doing the right thing when she hailed an Uber car after a night out. Her lawsuit claims driver Arian Yusufzai ran a red light, caught a rollover crash that left her paralyzed from the chest down.
Milton claims after the crash, she learned Yusufzai has a criminal history, he did not own the Honda Odyssey he was driving, and the car was uninsured.
So far, Uber has not commented on the lawsuit.
