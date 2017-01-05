Dak Knows It’s Super Bowl or Bust!

FRISCO — The Cowboys hit the field for their first postseason practice, and the promise of the week off in-between games has the young rookies who got the team this far, recharged and ready to roll.

“I feel very fresh,” said running back Ezekiel Elliott. “I feel like it’s a whole new season so I’m excited to get back out there to get back on the field, gonna be a little anxious watching this weekend, but definitely ready.”

“We get a chance to get healthy, get focused this week,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “These couple of practices that we have to sharpen our skills and be ready to go.”

Dak has been ready to go this whole season, leading the Boys to a franchise-record tying 13 wins. You can almost forget that he was never supposed to see the field at all this year! Starting in training camp, Prescott was the 3rd string QB. If not for injuries to Kellen Moore and Tony Romo, most people still wouldn’t know his name.

“It was very unfortunate in the circumstances that I became the starter but it was just opportunities and I’m just trying to make the most of it,” remarked Prescott.

But even with all that, Dak knows as the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, it’s Super Bowl or bust as far as expectations go.

“It’s about how you finish not how your start,” Dak said. “At the end of the day ,the quarterback position and the team is defined on what they do in the postseason.”

Super Bowl 51 in Houston is just 250 miles away and Dak has the Boys two wins away from making that trip and redefining what it means to be a super rookie quarterback.