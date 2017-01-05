BREAKING: NFL Suspends Randy Gregory For A Year

FRISCO, TX — The Cowboys road to the Super Bowl just hit a bit of a speed bump. The NFL announced on Thursday that they are suspending defensive end Randy Gregory for at least one year without pay for a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Gregory had previously been suspended twice this season for violating the NFL’s policy for a total of 14 games. He had played the last two games, though, helping shore up a deplete defensive line. In week 17 against Philadelphia he recorded a career high seven tackles and his first ever sack.

The 2015 second round pick missed four games last year due to injury and struggled to find his footing, averaging less than a tackle a game.

Gregory was at practice on Thursday and afterwards Jason Garrett said they still did not know what his status would be going forward. Now they have their answer but it’s not one they like. The suspension means Gregory won’t only miss the upcoming postseason but all of the 2017 regular season, meaning we won’t see #94 on an NFL field again until fall of 2018… if ever.