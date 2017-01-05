Alexa’s New Feature May Be Cool… Until This Happens.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Just when you thought humans couldn't get any lazier, Amazon introduces the world to Echo Dot. This time around "Alexa" can order your food! Takeaway through Amazon restaurants is a new thing for 2017. The company offers low prices and free delivery to their Prime customers.

The gadget may come with its ups but there's always at least one downside!

Beware parental units, a 6-year-old is making headlines after she turned Alexa into a scene out of Aladdin. An innocent conversation with the gadget led to 4lbs of sugar cookies and a sparkle mansion dollhouse delivery!

As you could imagine, her parents weren't too happy about it. So, before you try and keep up with The Jetsons just remember to turn on the parental control!