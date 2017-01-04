Wendy’s Goes On Twitter War Over Beef!

When it comes to Wendy’s we'd recognize that red-headed, pig-tailed girl anywhere, right?
Not to mention, we know all about the restaurants claim to fame stating it should be made with fresh, never frozen beef!
So when they tweeted:
And one person decided to question the beef, Wendy's didn't back down.
Now it was a full on twitter war. Other people chimed in but Wendy’s clap-back went hard roasting twitter users and competitors like McDonald's and Burger King without hesitation.
But one of our favorites had to be when one user tweeted:
The comeback?
Ouch! Guess Wendy’s really doesn't play when it comes to their beef.