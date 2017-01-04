McKinney Pool Party Lawsuit Jumps Up To $5 Million Bucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCKINNEY, TX - It`s the body slam seen around the world. Back in June of 2015 a McKinney cop was caught on camera rough-handling 14-year old Dajerria becton.

The cop, Eric Casebolt also pulled his guns on a couple of kids while answering a call about a disturbance at a pool party.

Casebolt resigned from the force, but he was not charged in the case.

That didn't get the city of McKinney off the hook. Dajerria asked the city for 2.5 million dollars. They turned her down.

Now, she`s suing for 5 million bucks!

Kim Cole, attorney for Ms. Dajerria says "when you're in trouble, you should be able to rely on law enforcement to assist, not to have them attack you."

Attorney Cole says Dajerria had injuries to her neck and back that have healed, but the psychological damage continues to haunt her.

We`ll have to wait and see whether five million bucks from the city of McKinney will change that.