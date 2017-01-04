East Dallas Taco Joint Good 2 Go Away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Six years ago, Good 2 Go Taco was one of the first eclectic taco joints on the scene in East Dallas.

But Good 2 Go Taco says it's time for them to go.

"We`ve had a really great run, we opened in 2009. Restaurant years, they`re kind of like dog years," co-owner Jeana Johnson said. "We`re an old timer in comparison to some of these new kids on the block."

If you’re wondering why Good 2 To Go Taco’s has got to go, they say it was several reasons, like the lease and the competition.

But it wasn’t the food.

“My favorite is the Paris Texas, customer Lindsey Phillips said. "It has spinach, eggs, potatoes, hanger steak, cheese and glazed hollandaise sauce. They’re not regular breakfast tacos,"

While the Good 2 Go Owners don’t know where they go next, they haven’t ruled out another Good 2 Go run.

“I don’t think you’ll hear I’m building chicken coops in Vermont," said Johnson.