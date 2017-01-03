Spice of Blythe: A Resolution You Can Keep!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- As we head into this new year, here's an easy way to make life better: make sure you have what you need to cook a hot meal every day of the week. All it takes are some secret ingredients.

First is the most basic: ground meat. Whether it's beef, turkey, chicken or pork, ground meat is essential for meals from tacos to lasagna to spaghetti.

Then, of course, there's chicken. You may think it's boring, but think of all you can do with it! Deep fry it, pan fry it, grill it, saute it, poach it... And don't forget it's the perfect blank canvas for whatever flavors you want to put on it.

Once you have your protein, you'll need a base, so it's good to have pasta around. Any kind of pasta can be a great base for a good meal.

Another option? Potatoes. Delicious, nutritious, and filling make these things a staple in your kitchen.

Then there are the extras like bacon and cheese... You just can't go wrong adding bacon and cheese to just about anything.

Of course, everything also needs some basic seasoning, and for that, it's important to keep some butter, onions, and garlic around. Together they're a delicious flavor base for just about anything you cook.

So that's the Spice of Blythe. This year, resolve to keep ground meat, chicken, pasta, potatoes, bacon, cheese, butter, onions, and garlic handy, and you'll always have what you need to make a hot, healthy meal at the end of the day.