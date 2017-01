Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their son, Eissa, today, People Magazine reported.

After announcing her Unbreakable World Tour would be postponed to focus on her family in April, speculation of her pregnancy soon surfaced. Photos arose of her baby bump in October, but she has been fairly quiet about expecting her first child.

A rep for Jackson reported that she had a “stress-free, healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”