Jan Pruitt, CEO of North Texas Food Bank, Dies

Jan Pruitt, former CEO and president of North Texas Food Bank, died Monday.

Pruitt had undergone cancer treatment for over a year before deciding to discontinue after consultations with her doctors. She chose to spend time with family and friends in the comforts of her home until she died.

“Jan was a one-of-a-kind leader whose spirit and passion for feeding our hungry neighbors will continue to live in each of us,” says Tom Black, Board Chair of NTFB.

Pruitt stepped down from the NTFB board last month after 20 years of feeding counties across north Texas. With her help, NTFB launched a 10-year plan to provide 92 million meals annually around north Texas by 2025.

“Though Jan won’t be at the helm, the Board and staff will continue to honor her and her vision by working diligently to put food on the table for our hungry neighbors.”

Service details are pending. Condolences or donations in her name can be sent on North Texas Food Bank’s website.