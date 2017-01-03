Bodies of Missing Father & Son Found in Lake Tawakoni

LAKE TAWAKONI — The bodies of a missing father and his 5-year-old son have been recovered from Lake Tawakoni.

The pair were reported missing Monday after not returning from a duck hunting trip. Search crews found the boy at 11:30 p.m. Monday; his 25-year-old father was found Tuesday morning.

Thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of two missing persons on Lake Tawakoni. Both of the victims have now been recovered. — Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) January 3, 2017

The man’s vehicle and trailer were found in the Caddo arm of the lake, at the Caddo Landing Boat Ramp; searching from there, game wardens found a boat and the family’s dog. The boy’s body was found soon after.

The names of the man and boy are not being released at this time; Hunt County Sheriff’s Office says more information will be released later.