Bodies of Missing Father & Son Found in Lake Tawakoni

LAKE TAWAKONI — The bodies of a missing father and his 5-year-old son have been recovered from Lake Tawakoni.

The pair were reported missing Monday after not returning from a duck hunting trip. Search crews found the boy at 11:30 p.m. Monday; his 25-year-old father was found Tuesday morning.

 

The man’s vehicle and trailer were found in the Caddo arm of the lake, at the Caddo Landing Boat Ramp; searching from there, game wardens found a boat and the family’s dog. The boy’s body was found soon after.

The names of the man and boy are not being released at this time; Hunt County Sheriff’s Office says more information will be released later.

 

 

The father and son departed from Caddo Landing in the area of FM 2101 around 5 a.m. Monday.