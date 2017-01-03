Bridgeport Group Rescues 4 Florida Tigers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- A group of tigers from Florida are now calling the Lone Star state home.

The Center for Animal Research and Education -- or CARE -- is an exotic animal rescue group out of Bridgeport. They took in four tigers from Florida after a facility failed to pass USDA inspections.

Volunteers had just a few days to build new housing and enclosures for the tigers, but from the looks of their video, the animals seem to be adjusting to their new home just fine.

CARE is now raising money to buy new toys for the tigers and to cover some initial veterinary expenses.