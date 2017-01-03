Arlington NYE Twins Born in Different Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- Some call it a one in a million chance, but it happened at least four times around the U.S. this NYE -- including in Arlington.

Cassandra Martinez was due January 20 with her third and fourth children, but they came early. "Jordan came at 11:46 and J'aiden came at 12:12," Martinez said.

Jordan Xavier Sanchez arrived Dec. 31, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces. His 5 pound, 4 ounce twin brother, J'aiden Alexander Sanchez, arrived on New Year's Day, making him the first baby born at Medical City Arlington in 2017. "I find it exciting, because I ended the one year with a baby and I started the new year with another one," Martinez said.

J'aiden and Jordan are the third set of twins of this generation in their father's family.

In addition to the Sanchez boys, three other sets of twins in Georgia, Arizona, and California were born just minutes apart but in different years, thanks to New Year's Eve and Day.