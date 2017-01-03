Why 80% of People Give up on NYE Resolutions by February

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- We have officially started the new year! So how are those resolutions coming? You may be feeling thin now, but according to a new study, 80% of people give up on their resolutions by the second week of February.

In fact, Wallethub came up with a list of the best and worst cities for keeping that NYE resolution.

Salt Lake City came in at number one, with the city of Plano rounding out the top five. At the bottom of the list was Detroit, Michigan.

So what makes so many folks give up so early? Well, when it comes to fitness local trainers have a few ideas. They say the problem is people go into the new year with the right attitude, but as time goes on the sweat isn’t the only thing that breaks.

“I’m not surprised, it is all about the mindset,” said Mind, body, & Soul Fitness trainer LaDomick Webb.

Camp Gladiator Trainer, Uliser Salmeron said, “Everybody needs time and where is it that you are going to find that time to actually work on this goal.”

Local trainers say during the early part of the year, they see folks start with the right intentions, but burn out when goals aren’t meet quickly.

“You have to want it, it is not going to happen overnight,” Webb said.

Salmeron said, “When I get somebody who is burning out, we always try to do a good job of always keeping track of them, always contacting them and letting them know we are here for them.”

Trainers say the key to keeping that resolution is to set smart goals that are realistic. So keep up the good work folks and try to keep that motivation strong in 2017.