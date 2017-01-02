× Romo Returns, But Shaky Sanchez Costs Cowboys Season Finale

PHILADELPHIA — Cowboys Nation, remember the Week One quarterback carousel?

I’m sure you’ve tried to put out of your mind the days when Dak Prescott, Tony Romo, and even Mark Sanchez were all talked about as possible number one quarterbacks.

As we know, Dak attacked his opportunity, starting every game so far and turning it into an NFC best 13-2 record before Sunday’s regular season finale. With the top seed in the NFC Playoffs locked up, though, we were back in a Week One frame of mind, hearing rumors of all three signal callers getting time against the hated Eagles in Philadelphia.

Turns out, that’s exactly what we got.

After two Prescott possessions produced a Cowboys field goal and a 3-3 tie, Dak joined Ezekiel Elliott, Sean Lee and a number of other starters on the bench, giving the fans what might be Tony Romo’s swan song in the Silver and Blue.

Number Nine trotted onto the field, and he didn’t disappoint. Romo went 3-4 passing for 29 yards and completed a perfect touchdown strike to Terrance Williams for a 10-3 lead. After that possession, though, his day was done and out came The Sanchize for the duration.

That was not a good thing.

Mark Sanchez threw two interceptions before he completed two passes, finishing 9-17 for 85 yards and those two turnovers.

The Eagles, behind starting Quarterback Carson Wentz, picked up the pace in the 2nd Half, beating Dallas, 27-13.

Both the Cowboys and the Eagles are off next week. Of course, Dallas has to be brotherly loving the fact that Philly’s season is over, while the ‘Boys are storming toward Super Bowl Sunday.