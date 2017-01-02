On-Demand IV Drips Used to Fight Hangovers — But Does it Work?!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Bringing in 2017 may have been cause for celebration, but for folks who used NYE as an excuse to get L-I-T, it may also have been the cause of some regret this morning.

And sure, there are plenty of so-called hangover cures out there: water, pickle juice, eggs, and toast. But that's sooo last year.

The "in" thing these days is IV treatment. That's right -- an intravenous drip to replenish those nutrients you partied out the night before, and some other additives to help you get back on your feet.

Who knows if it actually works, and the medspas in Dallas that offer the treatment didn't want to talk to NewsFix, but it must do something if they're doing business, right?

Heck, there are companies around the country offering IV house calls!

One of those companies might want to look at expanding into a market around here, because hiring someone to come over and give you an IV drip to get you ready to party again? What could be more "Dallas" than that?!