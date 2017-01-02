Mariah’s Meltdown is the Perfect Ending to Disastrous 2016

NEW YORK — Mariah Carey’s singing career just may be the final victim of 2016.
Mimi performed — if you can call it that — just before midnight at Times Square for Dick Clark’s “Rockin’ Eve.” Things were rocky, alright! That lip syncing is enough to embarrass Milli Vanilli.
Mariah doesn’t give a damn what anyone thinks and tweeted this…
But now, her team is screaming sabotage to boost ratings.
Flip the channel and what appears to be a drunk Don Lemon sure sent CNN’s ratings through the roof.
He took shots on live TV…
And more shots…
Don Lemon even whined about his dull love life, and nearly ripped off his clothes before getting his ear pierced.
A possibly Drunk Don. Mariah’s meltdown. Yep, that just about sums up the crazy year that was 2016. Thank goodness it’s over.