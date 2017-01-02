83-Year-Old Man Murdered Inside His Oak Cliff Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CLIFF -- Dallas cops have a New Year's Day murder mystery on their hands. Someone attacked an elderly couple inside their home -- killing an 83-year-old man.

Dallas Police responded to a call Sunday morning for a welfare check on Redbird Lane in Oak Cliff. When cops arrived, they found 83-year-old Choyce Moon dead.

“It’s a tragedy, because we grew up in this neighborhood," said neighbor Kenneth Hughey. "We know the kids, we know him from elementary school on up.”

“He was really a nice man," Samuel Ferrell told NewsFix. "He never had a harsh word to say to anybody.”

Mr. Moon's wife, 80-year-old Mae Moon, is being treated at a local hospital. There's no word on the extent of her injuries.

“Mrs. Moon was my daughter's first grade teacher at Elisha M. Pease," Ferrell said.

Neighbors suspect a family member is behind the attack, but detectives will only say they're searching for a quote "known suspect."

If you know anything about the attack on this elderly couple, you're urged to contact DPD.