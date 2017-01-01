Hollyweed: Look What Someone Did to the Hollywood Sign!

LOS ANGLES — High times in LA.
Someone pulled the ultimate New Year’s Eve prank and changed the Hollywood sign to read — HOLLYWeeD.
While the Twitterverse is getting a good laugh at this one, cops don’t see a darn thing funny.
LAPD vows to get the guy because he’s on surveillance video. Cops say it shows the weed head climbing up Mount Lee, scaling the sign, and using tarps to change the O’s to E’s.
And get this, it’s happened before. Someone pulled the same New Year’s Eve stunt exactly 41 years ago.