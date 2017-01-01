Hollyweed: Look What Someone Did to the Hollywood Sign!

LOS ANGLES — High times in LA.

Someone pulled the ultimate New Year’s Eve prank and changed the Hollywood sign to read — HOLLYWeeD.

Applauding whoever changed the Hollywood sign to Hollyweed last night 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/o56dRCwfgQ — Matthew Lush (@MatthewLush) January 1, 2017

Hollyweed!!! I think security took the night off last night in Hollywood👀. pic.twitter.com/ycQXzjsyjG — Sd3gaughC (@Sd3gaughC) January 1, 2017

The fact the Hollywood sign has been vandalised to say Hollyweed shows that 2017 is going to be a good year — Kirsty Boak (@kirsty_boak) January 1, 2017

Did I really wake up to the news that the Hollywood sign was vandalized to read "Hollyweed"? I love 2017 already. — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) January 1, 2017

While the Twitterverse is getting a good laugh at this one, cops don’t see a darn thing funny.

LAPD vows to get the guy because he’s on surveillance video. Cops say it shows the weed head climbing up Mount Lee, scaling the sign, and using tarps to change the O’s to E’s.

And get this, it’s happened before. Someone pulled the same New Year’s Eve stunt exactly 41 years ago.