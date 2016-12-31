Don’t Shoot: DPD Cracking Down on New Year’s Gunfire

DALLAS — Stick to taking shots (drinking responsibly) this New Year’s Eve, not shooting shots.

If you’ve lived in the DFW long enough, you know that’s exactly how some people like to ring in the New Year. But don’t even think about it this year. Dallas PD will be out in full force cracking down on that celebratory gunfire.

“If you’re caught, you could spend up to a year in jail and pay a $4,000 fine,” DPD officers explained in a YouTube video. “Last year… we had over nine hundred 911 calls come in regarding shots fired.”

Let’s use a little common sense here. What goes up, must come down — and it could kill someone!

“If your bullet should strike and kill somebody, you could be charged with manslaughter, which carries a prison term of two to 20 years.”

And that’s definitely NOT the way you want to ring in 2017.