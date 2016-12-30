When Car Manufacturers Compete, Consumers Win Big

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO -- So you just got done racing through Christmas, but now is not the time to sit back, relax and kick off those brand new sneakers from Santa Claus because it's time to run one more race before the end of the year!

Go buy that new car you've always wanted!

"Traditionally the last week of the year has been the best benefit for buying cars, it's holding true, this week is a busy week and we have plenty of inventory," said Ray Huffines, the owner of several dealerships in and around Dallas.

NewsFix wanted to see if this was just hype and took a look for ourselves to see what kind of deals were out there.

We found consumer rebates on many vehicles, and special financing. We also found out that although it is true that this is the best time of year to buy a car, you do not have to wait until December 31st at closing time to buy. You can buy any time after Christmas!

The true emphasis right now is on volume to kick the cars to the curb. There are good deals for the 2017's - but the 2016 models may have the best overall value.