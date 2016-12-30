The Cotton Bowl: Who Is Western Michigan?

DALLAS — The Cotton Bowl is DFW’s biggest college football tradition, but one of the teams playing in this year’s classic is probably totally unknown to most folks around here.

The Western Michigan Broncos are riding a cinderella, undefeated season into the game. Winners of the small Mid-American Conference, they’re going up against Wisconsin out of the powerhouse Big Ten.

“This experience is just so first class and you can just feel the hype and everything about it’s really amazing,” said Broncos linebacker Robert Spillane. “It’s something that you’ll be able to cherish and remember for the rest of your life.”

And the run to the Cotton Bowl is all the more unbelievable when you consider that just 3 years ago, this squad only won one game.

“When we didn’t have strength we pulled from the strength of our community,” said senior Keion Adams, who played in the school’s one-win season. “This has been for them, everything about them has driven us to get where we are today and it’s just exciting to see how much we’ve grown and how far we’ve come from 1-11 to 13-0, so it’s an amazing experience and we’re just blessed to be in the position where we are now.”

But hey, even beyond the game, there’s some big perks to fighting their way to the top. After all, the bigger the bowl, the better the swag!

“The coolest thing, this Apple Watch that I’m wearing now,” said cornerback Darius Phillips when asked about the best bowl game gift the team had received. “This is the coolest thing that I have from any Bowl game.”

Well on January 2nd, the underdog Broncos will get a chance to add a little more hardware to their collection and make sure that nobody in DFW, or the country, ever forgets about them.