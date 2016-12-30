New Year, An Alternative You

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO -- Typically, this is the time of year when we slowly start coming back to reality and talk about the number one New Year's resolution -- losing weight!

Those in the weight loss business say that we typically gain between 7-20 pounds between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and if you want to lose weight, you are supposed to lose the pounds, then build the muscle.

The usual "go to" is hitting the gym and just start pumping iron.

But alternative forms of losing weight have become way more popular in recent years. Things like pill supplements or cool sculpting - especially for those where doing the same ole routine doesn't seem to work.

What do these "magic pills" do to your body - that make you lose the weight you've packed on in recent months??

"It takes away all your cravings for sugar, carbs, and salt, boosts your energy and appetite support, and this will help with your appetite in the afternoons," says Michelle Wolf of the Soza Institute For Weight Loss. A lot of times it's just mental, we just want to treat ourselves, we think we need the extra caffeine or sugar but we really don't."

There are many different ways to lose weight, so you just have to find what works for you and go with it.

And the results are often eye-opening!