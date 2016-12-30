National Champagne Day: New Year’s Eve Cocktails

Crack open the bubbly! December 31 is National Champagne Day, just in time for New Year’s Eve!
Eye Opener got a head start on the celebration. On Friday, Sean Reagan, from Texas Spice Restaurant Bar at Omni Dallas stopped by our studios to make some New Year’s Eve cocktails with a champagne twist.
But the coolest part was when he opened the bottle with a saber! Okay, it was really a chef’s cooking knife, but it still got the job done!
Check out the clip below and learn how to make these drinks for your New Year’s Eve party!
RECIPES:
Champagne Cobbler
- 1.5 oz Svedka Raspberry Vodka
- .75 oz lemon juice
- 1 oz simple syrup
- .75 oz strawberry puree
- 1.5 oz Chandon Rose
- Garnish: Berries & Mint Sprig
Sparkling Julep
- Champagne
- Sugar Cube
- Mint
Creamsicle Fizz
- Champagne
- Vanilla Vodka
- Orange Juice
- Orange Slice