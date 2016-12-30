National Champagne Day: New Year’s Eve Cocktails

Crack open the bubbly! December 31 is National Champagne Day, just in time for New Year’s Eve!

Eye Opener got a head start on the celebration. On Friday, Sean Reagan, from Texas Spice Restaurant Bar at Omni Dallas stopped by our studios to make some New Year’s Eve cocktails with a champagne twist.

But the coolest part was when he opened the bottle with a saber! Okay, it was really a chef’s cooking knife, but it still got the job done!

Check out the clip below and learn how to make these drinks for your New Year’s Eve party!

RECIPES:

Champagne Cobbler

1.5 oz Svedka Raspberry Vodka

.75 oz lemon juice

1 oz simple syrup

.75 oz strawberry puree

1.5 oz Chandon Rose

Garnish: Berries & Mint Sprig

Sparkling Julep

Champagne

Sugar Cube

Mint

Creamsicle Fizz