National Champagne Day: New Year’s Eve Cocktails

Posted 8:48 am, December 30, 2016, by , Updated at 08:50AM, December 30, 2016

Crack open the bubbly! December 31 is National Champagne Day, just in time for New Year’s Eve!

Eye Opener got a head start on the celebration. On Friday, Sean Reagan, from Texas Spice Restaurant Bar at Omni Dallas stopped by our studios to make some New Year’s Eve cocktails with a champagne twist.

But the coolest part was when he opened the bottle with a saber! Okay, it was really a chef’s cooking knife, but it still got the job done!

Check out the clip below and learn how to make these drinks for your New Year’s Eve party!

 

RECIPES: 

Champagne Cobbler

  • 1.5 oz Svedka Raspberry Vodka
  • .75 oz lemon juice
  • 1 oz simple syrup
  • .75 oz strawberry puree
  • 1.5 oz Chandon Rose
  • Garnish: Berries & Mint Sprig

 

Sparkling Julep

  • Champagne
  • Sugar Cube
  • Mint

 

Creamsicle Fizz

  • Champagne
  • Vanilla Vodka
  • Orange Juice
  • Orange Slice
