Driver Loses Control, Crashes Through Roof of North Carolina Group Home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A car crashed through the roof of a North Carolina group home for adults with autism Friday afternoon, according to WGHP-TV.

The accident happened around 4:15 p.m. when an elderly woman drove through an intersection at a speed of 70 to 90 mph, according to Winston-Salem police.

The vehicle apparently hit a hill in the front yard of the Winston-Salem house along Konnoak Drive and went airborne, smashing through the roof.

Winston-Salem police believe the woman may have suffered a medical emergency while driving.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she is expected to recover.

There were five to six people inside the house at the time of the accident, but none of them were injured.