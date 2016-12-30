33 Best DC Superhero Scenes of 2016

The DC universe has been filled with adventure and plenty of action this year! From the indestructible Supergirl to The Flash’s unmatched speed, here’s 33 of the best scenes you shouldn’t have missed this year on The CW!
1) Legends vs JSA
2) The Flash vs The Rival
3) Supergirl vs Chet Miner
4) The Flash & Supergirl vs Cyber Woman
5) Green Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Atom, Citizen Steel and Firestorm vs Dominators
6) Green Arrow vs Vigilante
7) Legends vs Pilgrim
8) The Flash vs Mirror Master
9) Green Arrow vs Prometheus
10) Superman and Supergirl vs Metallo
11) Legends vs Reverse Flash
12) The Flash vs Zoom
13) Lena Luther’s Ceremony Attack
14) The Atom vs Leviathan
15) Green Arrow vs Tobias Church
16) The Flash vs Alchemy & Savitar
17) Artemis’ Betrayal
18) Supergirl, Mon-El & Guardian vs Parasite
19) Legends vs Damien Darhk
20) Legends at the Auction
21) The Flash vs Supergirl
22) Green Arrow, Atom, The Flash and Sara vs Agents
23) Citizen Steel’s Transformation
24) Legends & JSA vs Blockbuster Bar Super Soldier
25) Team Arrow vs Derrick Sampson
26) The Flash vs The Flash
27) Legends vs Hunters
28) The Flash vs The Turtle
29) Team Arrow vs Demolition Team
30) The Flash vs King Shark
31) Alien Fight Club
32) Legends vs Space Pirates
33) Superman & Supergirl