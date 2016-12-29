You Know 2016 is NOT to Blame For All the Celeb Deaths, Right?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING, Texas -- Remember at the beginning of the year how optimistic we were that 2016 was going to be the best year ever?!

Well, 2016 has made many of us shed a tear or two with the deaths of iconic celebs like David Bowie, Alan Rickman and the tragic loss of Carrie Fisher and her mom Debbie Reynolds.

So, it’s no surprise that many folks are blaming the year for everything that has happened. In reality, we all know that's probably not the case.

One reason? A lot of celebrities live fast and die younger. Medical pros say the lesson that everyone needs to take away from this year is to take care of themselves and get screened for different diseases that could threaten their life.

“They’re either proactive and they're focused on prevention or they are reactionary and they wait until a symptom or sign and then begin treatment,” Dr. John Duncan said.

Dr. John Duncan with Viascan focuses mainly on heart health. He says while the year is completely irrelevant, underlining health hazards can hit anyone at anytime.

“Heart disease and heart attacks are the #1 killer of American men and women since 1900. So, its something that's very common and most the time, it's a hidden enemy,” Dr. Duncan explained to NewsFix.

Scanners can help uncover that hidden enemy before it's too late.

So, while we have lost a lot of famous faces this year, let's take a look at our own health because 2016 isn’t a year we want to relive.