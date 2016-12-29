Watch This 10-Year-Old Lose It Over Her Christmas Puppy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Ten-year-old Elle Thomas has always wanted a puppy. She's been asking for one for years. But when she finally got the perfect Christmas gift this year, Elle just couldn't handle it.

Angie Thomas, Elle's mother, captured the moment Elle met her brand new puppy, Lucy, for the first time this past Christmas Eve.

To say Elle was overwhelmed would be an understatement.

Elle barely manages to hold it together. With the help of her father, Josh Thomas, and two sisters, 11-year-old Anna and five-year-old Clare, Elle manages to compose herself enough to finally meet her new puppy...after about three minutes of freaking out.

While everyone else is clearly excited about the new addition to the Thomas family, including Lucy, Elle really takes the prize for best reaction.

This is one Christmas gift Elle Thomas will never forget.