Wait a Darn Sec… 2016 Just Got a Second Longer. Seriously.

DALLAS -- Hey, you got a second? Well, apparently, 2016 has an extra one to spare.

According to National Geographic, the earth's rotation is going to last an extra second longer than our human clocks will tick.

Really 2016?1 Won't you just end already! It's only fitting such a strange year would hit us with a leap second.

But now that we've got an extra sec, here's a wrap of the unexpected horror known as 2K16. Warning, it's not pretty.

First, doesn't Harambe seem like ages ago?

And the music world is hurting after losing George Michael, David Bowie and Prince, among others.

Then, here's to hoping creepy clowns are never ever a thing again.



"What the hell happened??" That's how we feel about politics this year. The US election and Brexit were just plain confusing.

On a heavier note, let's not forget about gun violence -- police shootings, Pulse Nightclub, the list goes on.

Add the rise of ISIS attacks keeping the world on their toes.

And wherever you're celebrating the holidays, say a prayer for Aleppo. Because no matter how 2016 may have seemed, no one truly has it as bad as them right now.

It's no question why everyone wants to peace out on 2016.

So, on New Year's Eve before you start your 11 second countdown, please wish for a better 2017. The world could use it.