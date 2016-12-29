Reunion Tower Preps For NYE Fireworks Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — Get ready to ring in the New Year in a totally new way over at Reunion Tower! This year, the giant ball will be launching off a spectacular fireworks show, illuminating downtown Big D.

“The Reunion Tower is the icon of Dallas people love it, so it’s going to be special for all of Dallas and the surrounding area,” said Dusti Groskreutz, president of Reunion Tower. “Anywhere you can see it, it’s going to be great.”

And this show takes a crazy amount of technical expertise to pull off, with fireworks coming off the ball at every angle! NewsFix got to go behind the scenes, on top of Reunion Tower, to see how these pyrotechnicians pull it off.

“Every minute just takes hours and hours of preparation,” explained Denis O’Regan, the director of the show.

Well even though the show only lasts eight minutes, the payoff is still worth it for the guys who spend thousands of hours behind the scenes.

“It’s a feeling that the pyrotechnicians don’t normally get. It’s the feeling that a performer gets on stage when you hear the applause,” O’Regan said. “It’s one of the only reasons to be in this business with as hard as the work is, as much work as it takes and then it all happens in a very brief moment of time, but it’s an exhilarating thing.”

So while New York might be famous for dropping the ball, in Dallas we’re gonna use our ball to really bring in the New Year with a bang!