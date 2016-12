DETROIT — Trey Songz is the new #PrisonBae.

Yep, the ladies are going crazy over Trey’s mugshot, just like they did for the OG #PrisonBae Jeremy Meeks.

But “Mr. Steal Your Girl” faces serious charges for allegedly punching a cop in the head and giving him a concussion during a concert in Detroit. Video making the rounds shows the R&B singer FLIPPING OUT after the venue cut off his mic.

What a little diva, eh?

Hey, maybe next time his set is cut short, he’ll remember to calmly exit stage left.