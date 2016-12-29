Pokemon Go! Is The Most Searched Topic Of The Year

Google released its Year in Search a few weeks ago revealing that Pokemon Go! was the most searched topic of 2016.

After the mobile app’s release July 6, it has had cities across the globe on a mission to catch ’em all.

Pokemon masters have had their share of events playing the game, Dallasites included. Popular places to catch Pokemon in the DFW were the Dallas Arboretum, Klyde Warren Park and the Dallas Zoo.

Although medical pros believe the game has health benefits because it makes users exercise in order to play, it became dangerous for some. There were reports of assaults, robberies, car accidents and players being bitten by snakes while searching for Pokemon.

It may seem as if the app and it’s craze has died down a bit, but Pokemon masters definitely ruled the year!