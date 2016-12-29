Warrant Issued for Murdered Dallas Mom’s Ex-Boyfriend

DALLAS — From a person of interest to wanted for murder.

Dallas cops have issued a murder warrant for Faustino Valdez in connection with the death of 34-year-old Marisol Espinosa — the mother of his three children.

The news comes exactly one year after Espinosa disappeared. A frantic search kicked off on December 29, 2015 when Marisol failed to show up to work at Toni & Guy hair salon.

Sadly, two months later, a crew recovering dumped dead dogs found her body off a bridge on Dowdy Ferry Road.

Family members say at one point, Valdez actually helped crews search for Marisol. He then went MIA. There are reports he may be hiding out in Mexico.

A $5,000 reward is being offered in this case. If you know Faustino Valdez’s whereabouts or anything about Marisol Espinosa’s murder, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS.