Dallas Cop Fired for 2015 Hit and Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- A Dallas police officer is out of a job today.

Senior Cpl. Stephen Catina was fired after an internal investigation into a hit and run from last year.

Police say Catina was driving his personal car on the Dallas North Tollway in 2015 when he bumped into another car while trying to pass.

Catina kept driving, but later turned himself in.

During their investigation, Internal Affairs also discovered three days after the incident, Catina used city equipment for personal business.