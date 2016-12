Arlington Cop Offers Pot Smoking Teen Choice of Fine or Pushups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- An Arlington police officer is making headlines on social media for his encounter with a teenage boy.

Officer Eric Ball was working off duty at a movie theater when someone told him a teenager was smoking marijuana outside.

When he caught the boy, Ball says the teen was respectful and realized he'd made a mistake.

So Ball offered him a choice: Do 200 push ups or get fined.

Ball says push ups are how his coaches used to discipline and he wanted to  use the moment as a teaching opportunity.

The teen's mother was reportedly on board and even suggested he do more than 200.