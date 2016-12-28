The New York Restaurant That Only Allows Grandma to Cook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- Who doesn't love grandma's home cooking?! No restaurant even compares to it! Well, that is - until now.

"I'm the owner of Enoteca Maria, where we feature grandmothers from all over the world," Jody Scaravella told the Gothamist.

Yes, his Staten Island restaurant brings grandma's home cooking to the masses, and just like the owner eluded too, the only ones that do the cooking in his kitchen are grandmas.

"Every single day we feature 2 grandmothers. One is Italian. The other one is always from another part of the world," said Scaravella.

And they come from all over! From Ecuador and Algeria - to the Czech Republic and Syria.

"My idea is to celebrate the diversity. Instead of using that diversity to divide us, it brings us all together, and I think that's a project worthy of our time," Scaravella told the New York website.

Of course, with so many cooks in the kitchen, there's bound to be a friendly food fight of one kind or another every-so-often. But a little 'friendly competition' never hurt anyone.

"Every time these ladies are in the kitchen cooking you have hundreds of years of culture coming out of their fingertips and I think that that's magic."

Magic that has customers coming back for more. Because no one makes it quite like grandma.