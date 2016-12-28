‘Supergirl’ Melissa Benoist Divorcing ‘Glee’ Star Blake Jenner

Melissa Benoist is putting an end to her marriage to Glee star Blake Jenner.

TMZ reports that the Supergirl star has filed for divorce from husband Blake Jenner after four years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by the publication, Melissa cited “irreconcilable differences” for the split and doesn’t want either party to give spousal support. The couple has no children together.

During their relationship, the couple appeared on two episodes of Supergirl together. Back in September, the couple was all smiles as they traveled to the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival to support Blake’s latest project The Edge of Seventeen.