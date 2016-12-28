Star Wars Fans Speak On The Force Of Carrie Fisher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCKINNEY TX -- When news hit of the death of pop culture icon Carrie Fisher, it seemed like everyone was in shock.

Millions turned to Twitter to voice their disturbance with Fisher`s death.

Even pastry giant Cinnabon tweeted out “RIP Carrie Fischer, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy.”

Needless to say fans were furious over that tweet, and Cinnabon has since apologized for it.

Meanwhile in McKinney, Star Wars fanatics came to this collectable toy store to share their sorrow over the departed actress.

Jeffery Durazzo, owner of Order 66 Toy Store said, “With Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds has her parents, she was already Hollywood royalty, now she's a Disney princess. I think she’ll live on for sure.”

Also on hand to share her thoughts on Fisher's death was actress Nalini Krishan who played a Jedi in episode 2 “Attack of the Clones.”

“I was in the car traveling from Oklahoma city to Dallas just yesterday when I found out and I was really shocked,” said Krishan

Krishan also believes what made Fisher perfect for the roll of Princess Leia was her ability to be a strong role model for younger girls.

17-year-old Trasta Warrington told Newsfix, “I just love how she's really empowering and just shows that women can take care of themselves.”

Her sister, Kelsie agreed “I’m like her biggest fan ever... or not actually that's wrong, I`m her second biggest fan ever... no third. My dad and my sister are."

Kaleigh Warrington says Fisher has been the blueprint for other actresses in Hollywood.

“She set the stage for all these other female actress.”

The new hope for fans now is to keep Fishers memory alive through their love of her films.