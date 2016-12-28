Love & Hip Hop: T.I & Tiny Split While Drake & JLo Get Cozy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA, GA -- Things just got real in love and hip hop and we're not talking about the TV show! Rapper T.I. and wifey Tiny have reportedly called it quits!

Considering the couple has been rockin' for quite a while, fans are pretty shocked. The couple even had a reality show and unlike other celeb couples that's probably not what broke them up. There's word T.I. got some side chick pregnant while Floyd Mayweather and Tiny allegedly had a fling. Sources say Tiny is the one who filed for divorce earlier this month. Either way, big things aren't "poppin" for the hip hop couple.

But leave it to rapper Drake to find love in hip hop (again). He's moved on from one set of buns to the next as rumors swirl about him and JLo.

The 30-year-old rapper posted a pic of him and 47-year-old JLo.

Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:30am PST

Which doesn't seem like "fake love" to us. Especially since things went from 0 to 100 real quick when Drake's ex-boo Rihanna unfollowed JLo after she posted the pic.

There may be love and hip hop, but like they say: "These H*** Ain't Loyal"