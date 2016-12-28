Debbie Reynolds Rushed to Hospital for Possible Stroke, TMZ Reports

Posted 3:54 pm, December 28, 2016, by , Updated at 04:01PM, December 28, 2016
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actress Debbie Reynolds, recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, poses in the press room during the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 25: Actress Debbie Reynolds, recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, poses in the press room during the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds has been rushed to a hospital for a possible stroke just one day after the untimely death of her daughter Carrie Fisher, according to TMZ.

TMZ is reporting Reynolds, 84, was at her son Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills, discussing funeral arrangements for her daughter, when an ambulance responded to a 911 emergency call just after 1 p.m. for a possible stroke. Carrie Fisher died Tuesday following a massive heart attack while flying to Los Angeles last Friday.

Related stories