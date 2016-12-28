Cinnabon Deletes, Apologizes for Carrie Fisher Tweet After Backlash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cinnabon is apologizing for a tweet it sent out after the death of Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher.

The original tweet showed a picture of Princess Leia drawn with cinnamon powder and cinnamon rolls as hair.

The caption read, "RIP Carrie Fisher. You'll always have the best buns in the galaxy."

There was immediate backlash and the post was deleted.

And the award for "Most Tasteless Brand Reaction To A Celebrity Death" goes to @Cinnabon. #fox5dc pic.twitter.com/XCraFJTZX2 — Jim Lokay #fox5dc (@LokayFOX5) December 27, 2016

@Cinnabon when it comes to branding opportunities, this really was the icing — Jonah Keri (@jonahkeri) December 27, 2016

Hey social media friends, I've got an early tip on a job opening at Cinnabon. pic.twitter.com/C8cAmJhkst — Alan Bush (@alanbush) December 27, 2016

The company then sent another tweet to apologize. It reads: "Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn't have posted it. We are truly sorry."