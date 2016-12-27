Code Black?! Versace Slapped With Lawsuit After Claims of Discrimination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- High-end retailer, Versace, may have expensive taste, but some would say the company's latest scandal is in very poor taste. Turns out, they've been slapped with a lawsuit by a former African-American employee claiming discrimination.

The worker claims he was told to use a code word to alert his manager when "black shoppers" entered the store. The reported top-secret lingo, D410 was used at a Versace store in San Francisco. If the employees weren't in the position to say the code, they were reportedly told to hold up a black shirt instead.

Versace has reportedly denied all allegations listed in the lawsuit. But, if you think they're the only retailer getting checked for supposed racial profiling - think again!

It wasn't too long ago, Zara was called out for doing something similar. This time the reported keyword used for black shoppers was "special order." Zara employees were also told to follow that "special order" around the store.

If these alleged "shopping while black" codes are true, maybe Zara and Versace need to remember the only color that should matter in retail ... is green!