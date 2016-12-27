Carrie Fisher Dies at 60, People Magazine Reports

Carrie Fisher, the iconic actress for playing Princess Leia in “Star Wars” has died at the age of 60, according to People Magazine.

A family spokesperson released a statement to People confirming the sad news.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” read the statement. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher was admitted to a hospital Friday after suffering a heart attack mid-flight.

This is a developing story. More to come.