Boom Box: The Legends We’ve Lost in 2016

DALLAS -- You don’t need me to tell you that 2016 was tough. We had natural disasters, mass shootings, and a stressful election. But one of the main things I will remember will be how many we lost this year, especially in music. I’m sure there will be no shortage of countdowns and tributes as we go into 2017 but I wanted to use this segment to salute and refresh your memory on those we lost.

We started the year with the passing of David Bowie just 10 days into 2016 and it was all downhill from there. This year will be known as the year that took Prince from us in April; a day that shook fans and music lovers globally. We also lost Maurice White of Earth Wind and Fire, Pfife Dogg from A Tribe Called Quest and don’t forget Prince be of PM Dawn Vanity. Plus, we lost the iconic George Michael.

Not to mention all the popular culture icons like Mohammed Ali, Gene Wilder, Alan Thicke and Florence Henderson to name a few. If you’re like me you welcome 2017!

