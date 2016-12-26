Worth a Visit: 8 Tiny Towns in DFW You Shouldn’t Pass Up

via Flickr: Quester Mark

By Kristina Rowe, NewsCastic

Living in DFW, you can’t help but know about Plano and Arlington and Irving and Frisco. But did you know the DFW Metroplex area contains well over a hundred towns?

To be fair, lots of them are tiny.

We’re not sure what you call a suburb of a suburb, and with less than 10,000 people in these cities, you might miss them if you blink when passing through. But we found some things worth stopping for instead of just passing through in these eight tiny little towns.

Aledo

There is nothing like a crisp early morning in Aledo! 📷: @avery_earl A photo posted by Aledo Moms (@aledo_moms) on Nov 16, 2016 at 5:20am PST

Drive west from Fort Worth and about half way to Weatherford you’ll discover the little town of Aledo. It’s a sweet little town of about 3,000 people, with a charming old western style downtown along Front Street. Check out The Regal Pony and the Red Horse Boutique, a couple of adorable boutiques. You might pre-order a treat before you go and pick up some beautiful goodies from the Aledo Cake Pop Shop while you’re in town.

Pantego

brb, reliving my childhood. A photo posted by alyssa leah (@alyssaleah09) on May 19, 2016 at 11:57am PDT

If you’ve been to south Arlington, you’ve probably been through Pantego. This little town borders Dalworthington Gardens and both are fully surrounded by the Arlington city limits. We think it should be called Arlington’s creative zone. With cool vintage shops and boutiques like Hank and Ellie, as well as some fun spots like Creative Hands Ceramics and Sew Fabricated, you might want to allow a little extra time to enjoy it the next time you pass through.

Everman

#bbq in #texas A photo posted by Kevin Butler (@kevinandrewbutler) on Nov 1, 2016 at 11:29am PDT

Head south from Fort Worth on 35W, and before you get to Burleson, it might start smelling really good. South of I-20 and West of Kennedale, you’ll find Everman, the home of Longoria’s BBQ. If you’re passing through in the evening, you won’t want to miss the live music, pool, karaoke, or Texas Hold’em at the Happy Armadillo.

Celina

Technically, Celina’s not tiny anymore. In 2013, the population was around 7,000 but in 2016 it passed 10,000. That explosive growth shows no signs of stopping, and the little city seems more than ready for prime time. You might want to plan a trip to Celina for ParkFest, formerly the Celina Ballon Fest, its annual event in October. If you can’t wait that long, a visit to the tasting rooms of Eden Hill Winery and Caudalie Crest Winery will get your time in Celina off to a good start any time of year.

Argyle

Once a small fire station for a small town, now a great place to sit down with family and eat delicious #pizza! 🍕🍕 But did you know…it's also the newest Poké Stop in Argyle! Come check it out and catch them all! #PokemonGo A photo posted by Earl's 377 Pizza (@earls377) on Jul 19, 2016 at 8:07am PDT

If you’re headed north toward Denton on 35W, don’t skip the exit for Argyle. This rural town of about 4,000 people is also home to some of the most beautiful horses in Texas, at Long Meadow Arabians. It’s fun to just drive around and look at the farms and horse ranches. If you get hungry, stop for some pizza at Earl’s 377, a cool little place housed in a former fire station. Their story is so sweet, and we love the pizza too!

Justin

Cool, old barn in Justin, Tx. A photo posted by Kevin Wright (@kevinwright19) on Nov 15, 2016 at 10:40am PST

If you’re looking for a small town Saturday night, you’re likely to find it in another horsey town just a few miles southwest of Argyle. With about 3,500 people, Justin might seem like a one-horse town, but it isn’t. Stop by the Mule Barn for live music (not live mules) or visit Rabbit Hole Brewing for taphouse hours on Friday nights or brewery tours on Saturday.

Pilot Point

I believe it was Drake who said, "Running through the 6 with my roos." A photo posted by Patrick Ryan (@patt_ry) on Nov 16, 2016 at 2:44pm PST

Just a hop, skip, and a jump northwest of Denton, you’ll find a few things hoping and jumping in Pilot Point. Head for this town of less than 5,000 for Texas-grown tulips in the spring, Lake Ray Roberts in the summer, and Bonnie and Clyde Days in the fall. You can also enjoy Sharkarosa Wildlife Ranch on weekends year round.

Westlake

Ford Country Sedan "National Hot Rod Association" 1959 #ford #nhra #countrysedanwagon A photo posted by Curt Hammill (@curthammill) on Oct 16, 2016 at 4:46pm PDT

You’ll find the town of Westlake a little northwest of DFW Airport. If you’re headed towards Texas Motor Speedway on 114, you’ll pass it on the way. While most of Westlake seems to be businesses clustered around the scenic Marriott Solana hotel, this town isn’t all business. Their Historical Preservation Society plans several fun events each year including an amazing classic car show each fall.