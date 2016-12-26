8 Dallas Skyscrapers That Even Spiderman Wouldn’t Scale

GIPHY

By Derick Jones, NewsCastic

OK, so maybe that’s a slight lie. Spiderman scales the tallest buildings in New York City, and the Empire State Building reigns supreme at 1,250 ft. While our tallest here in Dallas is just over 920 ft, it’s still quite a sight to behold.

In honor of Spider-Man: Homecoming being released in 2017, we decided to compile a list of the eight tallest buildings in Dallas. Do you know them by heart? Let the countdown begin!

8. Thanksgiving Tower

Thanksgiving Tower in Downtown, Dallas. A photo posted by Boss Legal Marketing (@bosslegalmarketing) on Nov 20, 2016 at 8:34am PST

It’s perfect that this list would start with Thanksgiving (we promise it was just a coincidence). Thanksgiving Tower, a 50-story, 645 ft. skyscraper comes in at No. 8 on our unofficial “Do Not Scale Like Spiderman List.” The skyscraper was completed in 1982, and at the time, was the second tallest building in Dallas. It may be the shortest on the list, but it’s definitely scary tall to us non-web slinging folk.

Architect: HKS Architects.

Location: 1601 Elm St.

7. 1700 Pacific

Lunch outside. #Downtown #Dallas #Texas A photo posted by Michael Sitarzewski (@msitarzewski) on Nov 4, 2015 at 10:38am PST

Coming in at 655 ft. (just 10 ft. taller than Thanksgiving Tower) is 1700 Pacific, a skyscraper located at, you guessed it, 1700 Pacific Avenue in the City Center District of Dallas. It, too, is a 50-story building and was completed in 1983.

Architect: WZMH Architects.

Location: 1700 Pacific Ave.

6. Trammell Crow Center

Up, Up & Away A photo posted by Collin Burton (@collin_burton) on Aug 31, 2016 at 9:56am PDT

Another 50-story building in the Arts District of downtown Dallas, Trammell Crow Center is the city’s sixth tallest skyscraper. At just over 700 ft (and that’s including the roof tower), this tower with a granite facade has 1.2 million square feet of office space. The building was completed in 1985.

Architect: Skidmore, Owings and Merrill.

Location: 2001 Ross Ave.

5. Fountain Place

Throwback to 1985 when Beck was building the Fountain Place, an iconic building in the #Dallas skyline. #skyline #fountainplace #tbt #throwback A photo posted by Beck Group (@beckgroup) on Apr 23, 2015 at 2:11pm PDT

If you’ve driven through Dallas, you’ve seen this building at some point. It’s reflective capabilities are blinding — literally. We finally start climbing with this one though — Fountain Place is a 60-story late-modernist skyscraper coming in at 720 ft. The building was completed in 1986 (hey, I was born that year!) and the photos above shows it receiving it’s finishing touches.

Architect: Pei Cobb Freed & Partners.

Location: 1445 Ross Ave. Dallas.

4. Chase Tower

Waiting for the bus. #dallas #dallasskyline #dartable #keyhole #mydtd A photo posted by T Manning (@t_b_manning) on Dec 10, 2016 at 4:26am PST

Another fan favorite (and one you’ve seen while driving down the interstate) is Chase Tower. If you didn’t know what it was before, now you do. The distinct 6-story hole in the center of the building near the top is where it gets its popular nickname — the “Keyhole Building.”

Chase Tower is a 738 ft., 55-story postmodern skyscraper in the City Center District of downtown Dallas. While it ranks as No. 4 on our list of tallest skyscrapers, it’s also the 12th tallest building in Texas. The building was completed in 1987 and currently houses the Dallas Petroleum Club.

Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.

Location: 2200 Ross Ave.

3. Comerica Bank Tower

Tall skyscrapers like the Comerica Bank Building, dominate Dallas' skyline. #comericabanktower #downtowndallas #classicalstylearchitecture A photo posted by John Reeves (@johnwreeves2002) on Nov 14, 2016 at 5:13pm PST

At No. 3 is the Comerica Bank Tower (formerly Momentum Place, Bank One Center and Chase Center). The skyscraper boasts 60-stories and stands at a height of 747 ft. The building was completed in 1987 and is located in the Main Street District of downtown Dallas.

Architect: Philip Johnson and John Burgee.

Location: 1717 Main St.

2. Renaissance Tower

We are so close to our No. 1 skyscraper! Renaissance Tower is an 886 ft. tall (that’s nearly 150 ft. taller than our last one!) and is considered a modernist skyscraper. The 56-story building was completed in 1974 and then renovated in 1986. Major tenants include Neiman Marcus Group, Southwest Securities and Godwin Lewis PC.

Architect: Skidmore, Owings and Merrill.

Location: 1201 Elm St.

And our tallest building is…

1. Bank of America Plaza

This building is massively tall (alright, massively tall for Dallas)— 921 ft. to be exact. The Bank of America Plaza is a 72-story late-modernist skyscraper located in the Main Street District of downtown Dallas. This is the TALLEST skyscraper in DFW and is the 28th tallest in the United States. It took two years to build and was completed in 1985.

Architect: JPJ Architects.

Location: 901 Main Street.

