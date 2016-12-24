Crazy Old Stuff That Was Hot Last Time Cowboys Won the Super Bowl

Posted 4:22 pm, December 24, 2016, by

zeke

DALLAS — We’re not trying to jinx anything , but the Cowboys have a darn good chance of making it to the Super Bowl! Finally.

Flashback 21 years to December 1995, the last time the Boys were blazing their way to the Bowl. A lot’s changed since then.

TEMPE, AZ - JANUARY 28: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Deion Sanders hoists the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy as he walks off the field to the locker room after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 28 January during Super Bowl XXX at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Cowboys won 27-17. (Photo credit should read VINCE BUCCI/AFP/Getty Images)

TEMPE, AZ – JANUARY 28, 1996: Cowboys cornerback Deion Sanders with the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy (Getty Images)

Let’s take a trip down memory lane…

Back then, the #1 movie in America? Toy Story. The first one!

toy story woody reading

The #1 song? Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day.”

The DVD was JUST invented!

dvd

Pizza Hut first rolled out its cheese in the crust pizza. The commercial featured our future president — Donald Trump.

donald-trump-pizza-hut

Plus, anybody born in December of 95 is finally old enough to drink!

alcohol

Since then, the team has also changed stadiums, changed practice facilities, had six different head coaches and have had 20 different quarterbacks start a game.

Maybe this time it’ll finally be different, and after 21 years of waiting, Dallas will be champs again!

sponge-bob

Related stories