Where in the World is Santa?! Track His Sleigh Ride…

DALLAS — Old St. Nick, Rudolph and the crew are making their trek around the world.

You and the kiddos can track the sleigh ride by clicking here. It’s powered by NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

NOTE: If you’re on a mobile device, click here to see the NORAD Santa Tracker

The kids may ask, how is this even possible?! Well, tell them it’s all thanks to SantaCams positioned around the world.

Yep, the SantaCams are switched on about an hour before Santa’s sleigh enters a country. After it captures images of Santa and his reindeer, NORAD volunteers download the pics onto NORADSanta.org for everyone too see.

Gotta love that Christmas magic, eh?

Happy Holidays, y’all!

You can also follow Santa’s journey via Facebook, Twitter, and Google +.