‘I’m a Competitive Guy’: Sean Lee Talks Pro Bowl Snub

FRISCO, Texas -- The Grinch tried to steal Christmas from Sean Lee with that Pro Bowl snub that everyone's been talking about. Keyword -- "tried."

"I'm a competitive guy," the Dallas Cowboys linebacker told NewsFix on Christmas Eve. "But the guys who made the team are great players, and I'm just blessed to be playing this time of year. Having all the injuries I've had, it's just fun to be able to play and be healthy and have a chance for the playoffs and going after the Super Bowl."

Spoken like a true general.

Besides, who needs the Pro Bowl when you're the team's nominee for the "Walter Payton Man of the Year" award?!

The Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions Monday night as they try to #FinishTheFight. And Randy Gregory may rejoin the Boys now that his suspension is up after failing yet another drug test.

"He's had a good couple days of practice," Coach Jason Garrett said. "Like we always do, we'll decide who's active and inactive 90 minutes before the game, but he's certainly had a good week."

LIVE: Coach Garrett meets with the media for the final time before hosting the Lions. #FinishTheFight https://t.co/6cnpIrLHGH — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 24, 2016

Dear Santa, we have one final wish before we wrap this up -- a Super Bowl win! Think you can pull that off for us? Please and Thank You!!